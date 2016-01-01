See All Counselors in Pittsburgh, PA
Stephanie Wijkstrom, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie Wijkstrom, LPC

Counseling
1.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephanie Wijkstrom, LPC is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Stephanie Wijkstrom works at Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, PA in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, PA
    830 Western Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 322-2129
  2. 2
    Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh in Monroeville
    4108 Monroeville Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 322-2129
    Monday
    Open 24 Hours 8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    Open 24 Hours 8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    Open 24 Hours 8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    Open 24 Hours 8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    Open 24 Hours 8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    Open 24 Hours 8:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    Open 24 Hours 8:00am - 9:00pm
  3. 3
    Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh
    9401 McKnight Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 322-2129
    Monday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Intimacy Problems Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Wijkstrom?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephanie Wijkstrom, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Wijkstrom, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Wijkstrom to family and friends

    Stephanie Wijkstrom's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Wijkstrom

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Wijkstrom, LPC.

    About Stephanie Wijkstrom, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023549854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Wijkstrom, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Wijkstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Wijkstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Stephanie Wijkstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Wijkstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Wijkstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Wijkstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stephanie Wijkstrom, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.