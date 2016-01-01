Dr. Stephanie Woo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Woo, OD
Dr. Stephanie Woo, OD is an Optometrist in Parker, AZ.
Dr. Woo works at
Dr. Woo's Office Locations
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Parker115 W Riverside Dr, Parker, AZ 85344 Directions (928) 669-2497
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Blythe110 N Spring St, Blythe, CA 92225 Directions (760) 922-3951
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Lake Havasu South383 Lake Havasu Ave S, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 680-1144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephanie Woo, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1922396076
Dr. Woo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woo works at
Dr. Woo speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
