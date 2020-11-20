Stephanie Wrencher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Wrencher, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Stephanie Wrencher, PA
Stephanie Wrencher, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Stephanie Wrencher works at
Stephanie Wrencher's Office Locations
1
Northside Gwinnett Primary Care771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 255, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 963-2967
2
Adult Primary Care Associates575 Professional Dr Ste 510, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 513-2072
3
Duluth Family Medicine3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 495-0155Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Ratings & Reviews
My Favorite PA! Stephanie has been taking care of me for a couple of years now. I love her professionalism, attentive ness, her personable personality and her passion for her patients. I promise one visit with her and you will come back! She rocks!!!
About Stephanie Wrencher, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Wrencher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Stephanie Wrencher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Wrencher.
