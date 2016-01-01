See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Stephanie Yniguez, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Stephanie Yniguez, PA-C

Stephanie Yniguez, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Stephanie Yniguez works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Yniguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    About Stephanie Yniguez, PA-C

    • Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1245686211
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

