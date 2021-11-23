Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC
Overview
Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC is a Chiropractor in Delray Beach, FL.
Locations
Alexander Chiropractic Inc.504 NE 5TH AVE, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 266-2007
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alexander is knowledgeable about what is going on when having issues with needed an adjustment He treat my Husband, my daughter and myself. He’s very. Accommodating for our busy schedules and is always friendly and courteous. When I meet anyone in need of a great chiropractor, I always share Dr Alexander’s information with them . I would highly recommend his expertise and professionalism with others in need of a great chiropractor. We also live in Wellington and it’s still worth the drive .
About Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1821161480
Frequently Asked Questions
