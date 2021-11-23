See All Chiropractors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC

Chiropractic
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC is a Chiropractor in Delray Beach, FL. 

Dr. Alexander works at Alexander Chiropractic Inc. in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Jalen Banks
Jalen Banks
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Minett, DC
Dr. Michael Minett, DC
5.0 (29)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Chiropractic Inc.
    504 NE 5TH AVE, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 266-2007

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?

Nov 23, 2021
Dr Alexander is knowledgeable about what is going on when having issues with needed an adjustment He treat my Husband, my daughter and myself. He’s very. Accommodating for our busy schedules and is always friendly and courteous. When I meet anyone in need of a great chiropractor, I always share Dr Alexander’s information with them . I would highly recommend his expertise and professionalism with others in need of a great chiropractor. We also live in Wellington and it’s still worth the drive .
Lois Houser/ Matthew and Angelina Giannini family — Nov 23, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alexander to family and friends

Dr. Alexander's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Alexander

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC.

About Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1821161480
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alexander works at Alexander Chiropractic Inc. in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alexander’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.