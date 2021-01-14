Dr. Stephen Blad, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Blad, PHD
Dr. Stephen Blad, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Collins, CO.
Dr. Blad works at
Dr. Steve Blad, Ph.D., Psychologist1136 E Stuart St Ste 2140, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 988-6972
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly and genuinely recommend Dr. Blad for anyone that is seeking relief and healing. He does an excellent job at making your treatment not feel like a cookie cutter or a healthcare chop shop. He does a great job at adding humor when appropriate, listening to understand, making you feel normal, genuinely concerned and engaged (and I’m not just saying that) and really good at being open and non-judgmental. As a woman, with a sexual trauma and anxiety, I was nervous about meeting with a male, but when he was referred to me the person said “If my daughter was struggling with what you are, that’s where I would take her”. I would also echo that comment. I am so grateful that I went through with it (because I had tried therapy two other times). For those seeking help, be honest and open with yourself (because it takes effort on your part).
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1144339821
Dr. Blad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blad speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Blad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.