Dr. Stephen Boy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Boy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Haverhill, MA.
Locations
- 1 200 Merrimack St Ste 303, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 373-8090
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was under the care of Dr. Boy for years before I moved out of State. I just don't know what I would have done without him with my depression so bad. Very relaxed, not in a hurry, eased me along without pressure. Recommend him to family and friends who found him the same way.
About Dr. Stephen Boy, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598752776
