Stephen Frankenberry, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephen Frankenberry, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ROLLINS COLLEGE.
Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 567-4000MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:15am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mr Frankenberry was a huge help for my adolescent son.
About Stephen Frankenberry, LMHC
- Counseling
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1538207113
Education & Certifications
- ROLLINS COLLEGE
- WEST VIRGINIA WESLEYAN COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Stephen Frankenberry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Frankenberry.
