See All Chiropractors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Stephen Graham, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stephen Graham, DC

Chiropractic
4.8 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Stephen Graham, DC is a Chiropractor in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Graham works at Graham Chiropractic Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kathy Pansegrau, DC
Dr. Kathy Pansegrau, DC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Graham Chiropractic Center
    205 Moser Rd Ste B, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 245-9999

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(35)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Graham?

Aug 24, 2019
I had the same Chiropractor for close to twenty years and he passed away. When I first started to see Dr. Graham, I was stooped over with back pain from a long ago car accident, then a recent knee injury. I had six treatments over two weeks and he had me standing straight again. I had been to traditional Chiro doc for one entire year before seeing Dr. G. and she could not get the job done. Over the next year he re-leaved much of my arthritic pain and got much of the lactic acid from my muscles around the bones. Without his help, I would be walking with a cane today.
Steven — Aug 24, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stephen Graham, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Graham, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Graham to family and friends

Dr. Graham's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Graham

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Graham, DC.

About Dr. Stephen Graham, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1477521169
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Graham, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Graham works at Graham Chiropractic Center in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Graham’s profile.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Stephen Graham, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.