Dr. Stephen Greenhouse, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Stephen Greenhouse, PSY.D is a Psychotherapist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Doctorate Of Clinical Psychology From American School Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Locations
Timothy Alan Rogge MD PC1728 W Marine View Dr Ste 109, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 252-9216
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Greenhouse and he has been really helpful to me. You know he's listening, he's really smart and he always has an interesting perspective on things. You know he's on your side but he's also honest about what he thinks is going on.. I can recommend him highly..
About Dr. Stephen Greenhouse, PSY.D
- Psychotherapy
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Max Kade Fellowship, Univeristy Of Pennsylvania
- Eastern State Hospital
- Doctorate Of Clinical Psychology From American School Of Professional Psychology
- University Of Delaware, Neware, De
Dr. Greenhouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenhouse.
