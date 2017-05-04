See All Psychologists in Easton, PA
Stephen Kinsey, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Stephen Kinsey, MA

Behavioral Therapy
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephen Kinsey, MA is a Behavioral Therapist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Behavioral Therapy, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Biblical Theological Seminary and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.

Stephen Kinsey works at Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems in Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems
    929 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 330-9862

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephen Kinsey?

    May 04, 2017
    Stephen is excellent! I have been seeing him for years now and when needed, multiple times a week. He is a great listener, able to relate with me, provides excellent advice and ideas on how to make positive changes in my life. People who know I see him notice my change in mood, etc after a session with Stephen. Highly recommend.
    Bethlehem, PA — May 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephen Kinsey, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Stephen Kinsey, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephen Kinsey to family and friends

    Stephen Kinsey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephen Kinsey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephen Kinsey, MA.

    About Stephen Kinsey, MA

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811399124
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Biblical Theological Seminary
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Valley Forge Christian College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephen Kinsey, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Kinsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephen Kinsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephen Kinsey works at Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems in Easton, PA. View the full address on Stephen Kinsey’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Stephen Kinsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Kinsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Kinsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Kinsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stephen Kinsey, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.