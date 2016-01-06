Dr. Koncsol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen Koncsol, PHD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Koncsol, PHD is a Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1011 Ives Dairy Rd Bldg 2, Miami, FL 33179 Directions (305) 653-0098
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was most helpful to me.
About Dr. Stephen Koncsol, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1780694349
