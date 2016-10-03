Dr. Stephen Langer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Langer, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Langer, PHD is a Psychologist in Olympia, WA.
Dr. Langer works at
Locations
Northwest Brief Therapy Training Center1021 Legion Way Se, Olympia, WA 98501 Directions (360) 754-8540
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Langer is a friendly and compassionate provider who is well-versed in cognative therapies that are useful for managing chronic pain. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Stephen Langer, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Langer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langer.
