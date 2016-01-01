See All Nurse Practitioners in Poughkeepsie, NY
Stephen Lebitsch, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Stephen Lebitsch, FNP

Stephen Lebitsch, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Poughkeepsie, NY. 

Stephen Lebitsch works at Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephen Lebitsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County
    1910 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 454-0120
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Stephen Lebitsch, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447311154
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephen Lebitsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephen Lebitsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephen Lebitsch works at Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Stephen Lebitsch’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Stephen Lebitsch. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Lebitsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Lebitsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Lebitsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

