Overview of Dr. Stephen Lewis, OD

Dr. Stephen Lewis, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at WK Eye Institute North in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.