Dr. Stephen Lewis, OD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lewis, OD
Dr. Stephen Lewis, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
WK Eye Institute North2611 Greenwood Rd Ste B, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lewis and his staff are top notch. Everyone is so kind, knowledgeable and thorough.
About Dr. Stephen Lewis, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1336139518
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lewis.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.