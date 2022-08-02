Dr. Stephen Martin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Martin, PHD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Martin, PHD
Dr. Stephen Martin, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tyler, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Martin Neurobehavioral Center, PC3800 Paluxy Dr Ste 500, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 258-9938
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Dr. Martin is the best! Kind, extremely knowledgeable, and really gave me hope.
About Dr. Stephen Martin, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1144233297
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Dallas Va Medical Center, Dallas Tx
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.