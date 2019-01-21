Overview

Dr. Stephen Matthew, DC is a Chiropractor in Barling, AR. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.



Dr. Matthew works at Spinal Trauma Recovery, Inc. dba Matthew Chiropractic Clinic in Barling, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.