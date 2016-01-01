See All Physicians Assistants in Bethlehem, PA
Stephen McCarthy, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.0 (1)
Overview

Stephen McCarthy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bethlehem, PA. 

Stephen McCarthy works at Lehigh Valley Phys Grp Psychtry in Bethlehem, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lehigh Valley Phys Grp Psychtry
    2545 Schoenersville Rd Fl 5, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 884-6503
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Stephen McCarthy, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912308743
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

