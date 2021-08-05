Stephen Miller, ACNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephen Miller, ACNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Stephen Miller, ACNP
Stephen Miller, ACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Stephen Miller works at
Stephen Miller's Office Locations
1
Knoxville Hma Cardiology Ppm LLC10800 Parkside Dr Ste 331, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 392-3400
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Stephen is top notch. His professional knowledge is masterful. His professional demeanor is courteous, concerned, caring with the right amount of humor! I am highly pleased and fortunate to have Stephen as my medical professional.
About Stephen Miller, ACNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851381198
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephen Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephen Miller accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephen Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Stephen Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.