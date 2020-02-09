See All Clinical Psychologists in Bedford, MA
Clinical Psychology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Stephen Moss, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bedford, MA. They graduated from University of Connecticut- Clinical Psychology.

Dr. Moss works at The Moss Group Inc - Mental Health, Addiction & Wellness Services in Bedford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Moss Group
    363 Great Rd Ste 210, Bedford, MA 01730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 835-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Special Needs Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Stephen Moss, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134180102
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • South Shore Mental Health Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Connecticut- Clinical Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
