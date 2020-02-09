Dr. Stephen Moss, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Moss, PHD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Moss, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bedford, MA. They graduated from University of Connecticut- Clinical Psychology.
Dr. Moss works at
Locations
The Moss Group363 Great Rd Ste 210, Bedford, MA 01730 Directions (978) 835-5000Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Special Needs Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely wise and trustworthy. He goes beyond what would be expected from a typical Therapist. Dr Moss is helping heal me and build my confidence to be my best self.
About Dr. Stephen Moss, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134180102
Education & Certifications
- South Shore Mental Health Center
- University of Connecticut- Clinical Psychology
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moss works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
