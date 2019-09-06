See All Chiropractors in Orchard Park, NY
Dr. Stephen Novelli, DC

Chiropractic
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Novelli, DC is a Chiropractor in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Novelli works at Novelli Wellness Center in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Novelli Wellness Center
    3045 Southwestern Blvd Ste 108, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 713-0464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • NovaNet
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Novelli, DC

    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1760685473
    Education & Certifications

    • University at Buffalo, State University of New York
    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Geneseo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Novelli, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novelli works at Novelli Wellness Center in Orchard Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Novelli’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Novelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.