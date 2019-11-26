Dr. Pethick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen Pethick, PHD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Pethick, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Eugene, OR.
Dr. Pethick works at
Locations
Nancy Taylor Kemp Phd PC132 E Broadway Ste 733, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-7787
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptionally thorough, pleasant demeanor, and well-versed. Uses a holistic approach to address patient needs.
About Dr. Stephen Pethick, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356404172
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pethick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pethick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pethick.
