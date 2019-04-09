See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Sierra Vista, AZ
Dr. Stephen Phillips, OD

Optometry
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Phillips, OD

Dr. Stephen Phillips, OD is an Optometrist in Sierra Vista, AZ. 

Dr. Phillips works at Phillips Eye Care, Sierra Vista, Az in Sierra Vista, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phillips' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phillips Eye Care
    960 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 515-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Diabetes
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma

Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Medicare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Phillips, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922090984
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Phillips, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips works at Phillips Eye Care, Sierra Vista, Az in Sierra Vista, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

