Stephen Pratt, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stephen Pratt, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mission Viejo, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    23120 Alicia Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 (949) 454-8861

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 23, 2018
    Steve is an amazing counselor. He's engaging, helping and consistent. He's help me tremendously with my issues. I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs help with any kind of issue.
    About Stephen Pratt, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245228337
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Northridge
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephen Pratt, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephen Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Stephen Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Pratt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

