Dr. Stephen Purdy, OD

Optometry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Purdy, OD

Dr. Stephen Purdy, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Purdy works at Southwest Eye Institute - Dyer St in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Purdy's Office Locations

    Dyer Street
    9235 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 295-8249

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Vitrectomy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Stephen Purdy, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1588951669
