Dr. Stephen Rapaski, PHD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Rapaski, PHD
Dr. Stephen Rapaski, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Rapaski works at
Dr. Rapaski's Office Locations
Occupational Evaluation Services3550 Watt Ave Ste 140, Sacramento, CA 95821 Directions (916) 979-7056
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I went through a TBI back in November 2003 and the time that I spent with Dr. Rapaski was indelible in my recovery. I count myself as one of the lucky ones but he was the most impressive doctor I have experienced.
About Dr. Stephen Rapaski, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1548489461
Dr. Rapaski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapaski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapaski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapaski.
