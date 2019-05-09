Dr. Stephen Shaw, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Shaw, DC
Overview
Dr. Stephen Shaw, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Shaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sean D Hampton Dc Inc2625 S Rainbow Blvd Ste C102, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 873-2307
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaw?
He is funny and knowledgeable. Really passionate about his craft and wants the best for his patients!
About Dr. Stephen Shaw, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1720104847
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.