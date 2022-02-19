See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Sparks, NV
Stephen Sprinkel, MAMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stephen Sprinkel, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sparks, NV. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1055 Roberta Ln Ste 102B, Sparks, NV 89431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 355-9043

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Prominence Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Stephen Sprinkel, MAMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1962573329
