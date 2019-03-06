Overview

Dr. Steve Carter, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Duquesne University Department Of Psychology and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Carter works at Steven S. Carter, PhD in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.