Dr. Steve Depriest, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depriest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Depriest, OD
Overview of Dr. Steve Depriest, OD
Dr. Steve Depriest, OD is an Optometrist in Oxford, MS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Depriest's Office Locations
- 1 611 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-6033
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Depriest?
Dr. Depriest has been our optometrist for decades. He is meticulous in his eye exams and we have always been well satisfied with his care and he is personable and calming. We can highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steve Depriest, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1801964259
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Depriest has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Depriest accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Depriest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Depriest. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depriest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Depriest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Depriest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.