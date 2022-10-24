See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlottesville, VA
Steve Fetcho, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Steve Fetcho, FNP

Steve Fetcho, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlottesville, VA. 

Steve Fetcho works at UVA Primary And Specialty Care in Charlottesville, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Steve Fetcho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary and Specialty Care Pantops
    650 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 290, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 297-7140
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Oct 24, 2022
    I have been a patient of Steve's and can honestly say he's always been so helpful and actually listens to his patients. Steve shows compassion and concern and actually cares what your input is and explains everything so that you can understand it. Best health care provider I've had.
    Debbie Curry — Oct 24, 2022
    Photo: Steve Fetcho, FNP
    About Steve Fetcho, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164427712
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Steve Fetcho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Steve Fetcho accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Steve Fetcho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Steve Fetcho works at UVA Primary And Specialty Care in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Steve Fetcho’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Steve Fetcho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steve Fetcho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steve Fetcho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steve Fetcho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

