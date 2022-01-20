See All Dermatologists in Chico, CA
Steve Krikoriantz, PA

Dermatology
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Steve Krikoriantz, PA is a Dermatologist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.

Steve Krikoriantz works at Ampla Health in Chico, CA with other offices in Yuba City, CA and Oroville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ampla Health
    680 Cohasset Rd Ste 100, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 342-4395
  2. 2
    Amplahealth
    1000 Sutter St, Yuba City, CA 95991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 674-9420
  3. 3
    1611 Feather River Blvd, Oroville, CA 95965 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 534-4530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Diseases
Skin Diseases

Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    Jan 20, 2022
    One of the Best doctors around here. I've had several occasions dealing with him and he explains 'what, when, how and why' before he does anything. I also love the free education he gives about things.
    Grace Johnson — Jan 20, 2022
    About Steve Krikoriantz, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780786657
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Csuc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Steve Krikoriantz, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steve Krikoriantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Steve Krikoriantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Steve Krikoriantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Steve Krikoriantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steve Krikoriantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steve Krikoriantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steve Krikoriantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

