Dr. Shindell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steve Shindell, PHD
Overview of Dr. Steve Shindell, PHD
Dr. Steve Shindell, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Shindell's Office Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 230, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 605-0485
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent session with Dr. Shindell. He is friendly, professional, competent. At the end of the session, I felt I had been fully tested and was reassured. Highly recommendend.
About Dr. Steve Shindell, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1225141591
Dr. Shindell accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shindell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shindell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shindell.
