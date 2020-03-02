Dr. Abney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Abney, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Abney, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Shreveport, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 212-3636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great listener kind an compassionate an very understanding!!! Great doctor!!
About Dr. Steven Abney, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972947034
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.