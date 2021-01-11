Steven Abraham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Abraham, PSY
Overview
Steven Abraham, PSY is a Psychologist in Lakeland, FL.
Steven Abraham works at
Locations
1
Donna Chimato, MS, LMHC5121 S Lakeland Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 606-5922
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Steven Abraham?
I greatly enjoy my time with Steven!! He listens well and helps me work/talk through things like no one before! Thank you Steven!
About Steven Abraham, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1538206891
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Steven Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.