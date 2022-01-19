See All Clinical Psychologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Steven Adelman, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Steven Adelman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Adelman works at Adelman Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA and Elkins Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adelman Associates
    255 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 884-4557
    Tuesday
    2:30pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Psyc Care Solutions Inc
    101 Greenwood Ave Ste 430, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Psyc Care Solutions Inc
    8302 Old York Rd Ste B12, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 885-9700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Couples Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Steven Adelman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588698609
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Adelman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

