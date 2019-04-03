Dr. Steven Balestracci, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balestracci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Balestracci, DC
Overview
Dr. Steven Balestracci, DC is a Chiropractor in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Balestracci works at
Locations
Total Health Chiropractic154 ADAMSVILLE RD, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 231-8088
Total Health Chiropractic, LLC566 Union Ave Ste A, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 231-8088
Ratings & Reviews
Came in with multiple stress fractures and loosing will to live. Big improvements with every visit. And helped my asthma go from severe to mild. Excellent staff and facility.
About Dr. Steven Balestracci, DC
- Chiropractic
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
