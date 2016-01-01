See All Nurse Practitioners in San Luis Obispo, CA
Steve Barbere, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Steve Barbere, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Steve Barbere works at Aerovista Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CENTRAL COAST ENT SPECIALISTS - San Luis Obispo
    895 Aerovista Pl Ste 103, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Male
    • 1568487908
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center

