Steve Barbere, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Steve Barbere, NP
Steve Barbere, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Steve Barbere works at
Steve Barbere's Office Locations
CENTRAL COAST ENT SPECIALISTS - San Luis Obispo895 Aerovista Pl Ste 103, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-3200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Steve Barbere, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1568487908
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Steve Barbere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
