Dr. Steven Bernstorf, OD
Overview of Dr. Steven Bernstorf, OD
Dr. Steven Bernstorf, OD is an Optometrist in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Bernstorf's Office Locations
Steven W. Bernstorf Od PA2633 Randleman Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406 Directions (336) 274-2222
Robert L. Groat M.d. P.A.1317 N Elm St Ste 4, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 378-1442Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:45pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Bernstorff for many years. He’s good and I like his personality and attention to details. His staff is great as well.
About Dr. Steven Bernstorf, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1740282219
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstorf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstorf accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstorf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstorf.
