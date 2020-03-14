Dr. Steven Bovio, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bovio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Bovio, OD
Dr. Steven Bovio, OD is an Optometrist in Sarasota, FL.
Gulf Coast Eye Center PA2940 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 921-2020
I went to Dr. Bovio so troubled by dry eye (complicated by blepharitis) that I couldn't function and was in constant distress. He not only performed an eyelid- gland procedure which helped a great deal and over time is likely to confer permanent benefit, but worked with me with great dedication and persistence, providing therapies, recommendations and treatments that gradually ameliorated the condition so life could be normal again.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Bovio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bovio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bovio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bovio speaks Spanish.
202 patients have reviewed Dr. Bovio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bovio.
