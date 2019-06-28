Dr. Steven Brodbeck, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brodbeck, DC
Overview
Dr. Steven Brodbeck, DC is a Chiropractor in National City, CA.
Dr. Brodbeck works at
Locations
Bay Cities Chiropractic Steven Brodbeck DC1727 Sweetwater Rd, National City, CA 91950 Directions (858) 208-0910
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brodbeck is absolutely the BEST!!! I tried 3 other chiropractors in the Chula Vista area and they just do not compare to Dr. Brodbeck. He explains everything and answers all my questions. I've gone to him for lower back pain, migraines, and stiff neck/shoulders. He is very kind and attentive. My chiropractor for life! Oh, and the staff (especially Cathy)--AMAZING!
About Dr. Steven Brodbeck, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodbeck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodbeck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodbeck speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.