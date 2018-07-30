Dr. Steven Brodsky, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brodsky, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Brodsky, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva University Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology.
Dr. Brodsky works at
Locations
-
1
Ocd & Panic Center of Ny19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 726-2390
-
2
Ocd & Panic Center of New Jerssey10 Minell Pl, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (212) 726-2390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
My son who is 10 years old is struggling with compulsive thoughts and a high level of anxiety and also not understanding if he may or may not be on the Spectrum and it has been very difficult for our son and our entire family. We feel as if we don't even recognize the son that we raised and I reached out to the doctor and he immediately responded in less than 48 hours to a mom in stress and panic over recent behaviors. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Steven Brodsky, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1548490022
Education & Certifications
- Yeshiva University Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology
- University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Brodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodsky works at
Dr. Brodsky speaks Hebrew.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodsky.
