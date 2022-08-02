See All Clinical Psychologists in Draper, UT
Dr. Steven Chen, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Chen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Draper, UT. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    12401 S 450 E Unit B2, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 718-1609
  2. 2
    Salt Lake City office
    150 S 600 E Ste 8B, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 718-1609

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Treatment frequency



Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Autosomal Dominat Congenital Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Chen, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265636765
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Chen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

