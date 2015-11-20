Dr. Croce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Croce, OD
Overview of Dr. Steven Croce, OD
Dr. Steven Croce, OD is an Optometrist in Cranston, RI.
Dr. Croce works at
Dr. Croce's Office Locations
Albert R. Lobello Licsw1255 Oaklawn Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 463-6054
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been his patient for more than 20 years. He has discovered and managed some very difficult conditions for me. I trust him.
About Dr. Steven Croce, OD
- Optometry
- English, Khmer
- 1285661025
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Croce accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Croce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Croce speaks Khmer.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Croce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croce.
