Clinical Psychology
Steven Fisher, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA. 

Locations

  1. 1
    7290 Navajo Rd Ste 212, San Diego, CA 92119 (619) 278-0700
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Dec 11, 2018
    Easy to reach out to, prompt, punctual. Had never been late to an appointment was usually early and valued the time together. Expertise in a significant amount of psychological disorders. Compassionate and non-judgmental. Truly listens and lets you talk to help you sort out problems. Provides guidance, but lets you figure out the answer in your own opinion and does not judge. Easy to open up with frightening topics because of his therapeutic advice and input.
    Marcus Wilson — Dec 11, 2018
    Specialties
    Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1598775256
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.