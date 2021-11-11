Dr. Steven Frahm, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frahm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Frahm, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Frahm, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Frahm works at
Locations
-
1
Plantation Office300 S Pine Island Rd Ste 237, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (754) 273-7379
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frahm?
Steve Frahm is a gifted therapist. Insightful, empathetic, generous with his time and concern, and thus effective. He was a tremendous help to me and my partner, and we highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Frahm, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1578700324
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frahm accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frahm works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Frahm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frahm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frahm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frahm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.