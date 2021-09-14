See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Paducah, KY
Dr. Steven Gamblin, OD

Optometry
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Gamblin, OD

Dr. Steven Gamblin, OD is an Optometrist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Gamblin works at Eyewear Express in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gamblin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eyewear Express
    3215 Irvin Cobb Dr Ste 100, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 441-7332
  2. 2
    Mansfield Eye Clinic Pllc
    5101 Hinkleville Rd Ste 490, Paducah, KY 42001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Steven Gamblin, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932224755
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
    Undergraduate School
    • Western Kentucky University
