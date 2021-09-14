Dr. Steven Gamblin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamblin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gamblin, OD
Overview of Dr. Steven Gamblin, OD
Dr. Steven Gamblin, OD is an Optometrist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Gamblin works at
Dr. Gamblin's Office Locations
Eyewear Express3215 Irvin Cobb Dr Ste 100, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 441-7332
Mansfield Eye Clinic Pllc5101 Hinkleville Rd Ste 490, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gamblin is the best Optometrist, that I have ever gone to! I have gone to others and there is no one better than him. Dr. Gamblin is the BEST!!!!
About Dr. Steven Gamblin, OD
- Optometry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1932224755
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- Western Kentucky University
Dr. Gamblin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamblin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamblin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamblin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamblin.
