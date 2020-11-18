Steven Gardner, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Steven Gardner, PA
Overview of Steven Gardner, PA
Steven Gardner, PA is a Physician Assistant in Nashville, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Gardner's Office Locations
- 1 4005 Travis Dr, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 834-3123
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Steven Gardner?
Cares about you, listens, and takes time with you as needed.. Staff very friendly as well.
About Steven Gardner, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1639403645
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Steven Gardner accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Steven Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.