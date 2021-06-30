Dr. Goldfarb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Goldfarb, DC
Overview
Dr. Steven Goldfarb, DC is a Chiropractor in West Orange, NJ.
Dr. Goldfarb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Goldfarb Chiropractic Center P.a1339 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-8884
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldfarb?
I came to Dr. Goldfarb unable to turn my neck. I slept on it wrong or something, but my shoulders have been bothering me for nearly a year. In 3 gentle adjustments, Dr. Goldfarb fixed the problem 90%, and told me exercises to do to continue healing. I have now found a new chiropractor, one who takes my insurance!
About Dr. Steven Goldfarb, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1740292481
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfarb works at
Dr. Goldfarb speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.