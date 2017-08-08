Dr. Steven Griffioen, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffioen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Griffioen, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Steven Griffioen, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Grand Rapids, MI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 468 Kinney Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Directions (616) 735-5491
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffioen?
I've seen Dr. Griffioen for years. He has been very helpful in helping worth through anxiety and negative thoughts. Would recommend to everyone!
About Dr. Steven Griffioen, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356440994
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffioen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffioen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffioen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffioen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffioen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffioen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.